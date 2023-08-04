MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a search warrant led to the seizure of approximately 19 grams of meth and several firearms in Marshall.

On Thursday, the Joint Narcotics Task Force received reports that a woman was wanted by the Marshall Police Department. While searching for the wanted woman, investigators located her vehicle parked at Marvin Gene Pearson’s residence.

Authorities said that Pearson gave investigators permission to look for the wanted woman. While inside, investigators said they saw meth laying out in plain sight which led them to issue and obtain a search warrant for the residence.

While the search warrant was being conducted, authorities said 19 grams of meth, a Stevens 12 Gauge shotgun, Mosin Nagant 7.62×54 rifle, a Guardian .25 caliber handgun and a Taurus .22 caliber rifle were seized by investigators.

Pearson was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for the charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.