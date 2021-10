NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police arrested a 19-year-old Wednesday on a murder warrant from Harris County.

Nacogdoches SWAT teamed up with numerous other agencies to arrest Jabraylon Pleasant from Nacogdoches.

Law enforcement learned that Pleasant was staying at a residence on the 900 block of Daybreak Street.

Once on the scene, a SWAT team was able to take Pleasant into custody without incident and is being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.