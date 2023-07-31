TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Tyler man was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jakobe Lacy, 19 of Tyler, was arrested in December 2022 after Tyler police issued a warrant for his arrest in connection to a shooting that hospitalized a minor with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place in the 2400 block of W Sherwood Street, and Lacy turned himself in to police a few days later.

He was indicted on March 2, and Lacy pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday where he was later sentenced to four years in prison.