UPDATE: Randy Jones turned himself in to Houston County authorities Tuesday afternoon.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has him in custody.

__________________________

CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old is wanted in connection to an alleged terroristic threat made to Corrigan-Camden High School on Monday.

Randy Jones, a resident of Crockett, is wanted in connection to the threat. Police say he is known to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Corrigan Police Department, several students received messages from Jones stating that seven carloads of people were going to “come and shoot up the school.”

At around 1:55 p.m. Monday, school administrators were made aware of the threat and contacted law enforcement. The high school and junior high were placed under a soft lockdown as law enforcement began investigating the threat.

A heavy police presence will remain on the high school and junior high campuses “out of an abundance of caution,” the superintendent said in a letter.

Drop off and pickup procedures have been changed for the time being. As the situation unfolds, the district will continue to make statements and keep parents and community informed.

“We would like to thank the Corrigan Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Department for their swift action and cooperation in keeping the students and staff of Corrigan-Camden ISD safe,” Superintendent Richard Cooper said.