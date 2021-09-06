2 adults, 2 children found shot to death at burning Texas home

HOUSTON (KETK) – Firefighters in Houston found a horrific scene while on call to a house fire Sunday morning: four people, including two children, were found shot to death.

The crews responded just after 8 a.m. at a neighborhood in southwest Houston. According to our sister station KPRC, the fire was put out shortly after their arrival, but the investigation turned dark.

During a search of the home, they found two adults and two children dead. None of the names have been released, but they believe the children to be around the ages of 10 and 13.

Police said they believe it to be a domestic violence incident since there was no evidence of forced entry.

“When anybody dies in our city, it upsets us. But when it’s innocent kids, it’s even more upsetting.” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner

The fire department said that despite the flames, investigators are still being able to gather evidence.