2 American teens attempt to sneak cocaine, pot past El Paso border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Two American teens attempted to smuggle large quantities of drugs from Mexico through the same port of entry Wednesday in Downtown El Paso, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

The latest occurred about 1:30 p.m., when a 17-year-old boy in a Honda Element approached the primary inspection area at the Paso Del Norte. CBP officers said they spotted several bundles in the spare tire well of the car.

After further inspection, CBP officers found additional bundles in the engine compartment that turned out to be marijuana. In all, CBP officers found 80 bundles filled with 82 pounds of marijuana.

Earlier in the day, another teen, also 17, was also ordered to undergo a secondary inspection. That’s when CBP officers said they uncovered 18.6 pounds of cocaine wrapped in seven bundles hidden within the rear seat cushions of his Ford Explorer.

“Drug organizations sometimes use juveniles to smuggle contraband. They will falsely tell these young people that there is no risk because if they get caught nothing will happen,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha said in a statement. “I assure there will always be some form of consequence.”

Mancha said both teens — both U.S. citizens — were turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Both face prosecution as adults.

