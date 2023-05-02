Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Police have two individuals in custody and are still searching for another after a hit-and-run pursuit took place though East Texas.

On Tuesday morning, around 11 a.m., Carthage police reported a pursuit that started in a Walmart parking lot and continued down the Loop going the wrong way. Deputies, Precinct 1 and 2 constables and the Fire Marshal responded to the report to assist.

Officials said the chase continued to Hills Lake Road before the suspect vehicle returned to the Loop where it crashed into an “uninvolved motorist.”

The driver then continued the chase onto Highway 59 S and then turned onto FM 2517 and crashed through a pasture fence before all three of the individuals in the car got out and ran away.

Officials were able to arrest two of the individuals but are still searching the area around FM 2517 for the third suspect.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect they are searching for is a white male wearing a white or gray shirt and ask people to avoid this area at this time but to call 911 if anyone sees “a suspicious person on foot”.