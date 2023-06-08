TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a man allegedly involved in a shootout that has led to the arrest of two other individuals said to be involved.

On May 20, police responded to several calls about shots being fired in the area of Babb Lane and Tracola Street. Officials said that callers were saying they heard at least 20 shots and saw a white Nissan Maxima that was involved.

On the way to the scene, an officer saw the Nissan described by callers and attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Richmond Road and Belt Road. The Nissan blew through the red light and a pursuit ensued until it eventually stopped on East 42nd Street in Arkansas, the release stated.

According to police, both the driver and passenger were arrested after two guns, one of which had been reported stolen, and drugs were found in the vehicle. The two individuals were identified as Zachary Moore, 20, and Kadarus Lincoln, 17.

During the investigation, police said they obtained surveillance footage in the area that showed exactly what happened. According to officials, the footage showed a dark colored car passing the Nissan and the driver immediately stopped, got out of the vehicle with a rifle and started shooting at the Nissan. After, Moore and Lincoln were allegedly seen getting out of the Nissan and started shooting back at the other man.

After several shots were exchanged between the two parties, police said Moore and Lincoln are seen getting back in the Nissan and speeding off and the other man with the rifle ran away from the seen.

Further investigation led detectives to determine that Datrit Harris was the man who was shooting the rifle and has obtained warrants for his arrest but have not yet been able to locate him.

Photo Courtesy of the Texarkana Police Department.

Photo Courtesy of the Texarkana Police Department.

“If you know where Harris is, please call us at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP. This guy is obviously very dangerous, and we need to get him off the streets before he hurts or kills someone.” Texarkana Police Department

Moore has been charged with deadly conduct/discharge firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest while Lincoln was charged with deadly conduct/discharge firearm and both were still being held in the Bi-state jail as of the time the press release was posted on Wednesday.