NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two Angelina County residents were arrested and a third is wanted after a high speed chase that spanned three counties on Tuesday.

Kobe Dwayne Clark and Tristan Coutee, both 19, were taken into custody and charged with misdemeanors for evading arrest. Coutee was also charged with possession of marijuana after a small bag of the substance was found on him during his arrest.

The driver who reportedly fled from law enforcement is a minor. The 17-year-old is wanted for evading arrest and another felony warrant. He is described as a Black male who is 5-feet, 9 inches tall weighing 165 lbs. with brown eyes and short, curly black hair.

Nacogdoches police began pursing a black Ford Fusion in the 1200 block of South Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, when the driver reportedly reached speeds of up to 120 mph as he fled the city limits and entered the county.

A Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy posted in the 6300 block of U.S. 59 saw the vehicle speed by his location and took over the pursuit, which at times allegedly reached over 100 mph.

Lufkin police and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office were notified that the vehicle was headed into Angelina County. The driver turned west onto FM 2021 where he ran into a stop sign and sped onto U.S. 69.

DPS troopers joined the pursuit, which continued into Cherokee County, where the vehicle turned off the highway into a residential area. The driver, Coutee and Clark, all reportedly bailed out of the vehicle in front of a home on Homer Street in Wells and they ran into nearby woods.

Clark was taken into custody a not longer later after being spotted behind a store a short distance away on U.S. 69 at which point he allegedly identified the 17-year-old driver and told law enforcement two of the people in the vehicle had stolen candy from a store in Nacogdoches. He described a third passenger, Coutee, who was detained and identified by law enforcement at another nearby location.

An inventory of the vehicle, which police say did not belong to any of the suspects, turned up candy, a .40-caliber handgun and ammo and a .22 caliber rifle. The vehicles owner claimed the .22 rifle.

Additional charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.