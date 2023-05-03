A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested after officials found a suspicious device believed to be an improvised explosive device in Panola County on Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Panola County deputies and Precinct 2 constables assisted ATF and FBI agents with a search warrant on CR 264 in the Rock Hill community, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Tyler Fire Department bomb squad responded for the suspicious device that officials believed was an improvised explosive device, PCSO said.

“We would also like to thank the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.