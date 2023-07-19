PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led to the seizure of heroin, used syringes and fraudulent identification cards in Palestine, according to police.

On Sunday, July 16, an officer with the Palestine Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the 1600 block of North Queen Street for defective equipment.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Brennon Jones, 40, and the passenger was identified as Kevin Hart, 36. Authorities said that a check through dispatch showed that Jones and Hart both had several misdemeanor and felony warrants. Jones and Hart were arrested based on the warrants they had.

Officials said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of several used syringes and a “vial containing just over 6 grams of suspected heroin.” Jones was also found to be in possession of several identification cards that belonged to other people, according to police.

Officers on the scene conducted a field test on the suspected heroin which reportedly returned a positive result of heroin.

Jones and Hart were taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked on their warrants. Police said that Jones was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (four grams to 200 grams) and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.