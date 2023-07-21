HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Thursday night in Harrison County after a loaded syringe with meth was found inside a car during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, the car was pulled over on Loop 281 after a deputy could not see the rear license plate of the car due to a defective license plate light.

“After further investigation into the stop, K9 Coffee was utilized where a positive K9 alert was observed on the vehicle,” officials said.

Authorities said the loaded syringe was found inside the car during a probable cause search.

“Both individuals denied ownership of the illegal narcotics so both took a ride to the Harrison County Jail,” officials said.

Stephen Tolar, 50 of Hallsville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams. Willa Randall, 42 of Hallsville, was arrested on the same charge and additional charges for giving deputies a false name and based on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.