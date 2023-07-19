TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two individuals have been arrested after a search warrant led to the seizure of large quantities of illegal narcotics, more than $10,000 in cash and a handgun.

On Tuesday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the East Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) and Smith County SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at 509 East Cedar Street. During the search, Smith County Public Information Officer Larry Christian said they seized the following illegal contraband:

Approximately two pounds of cocaine

13 grams of crack cocaine

One pound of marijuana

One handgun

Over $10,000 in U.S. currency

Christian said that two traffic stops related to the residence were made during the operation on Interstate 20 in Canton by Tyler and Canton Police Departments. The raid also resulted in two individuals being arrested on felony charges.

No other information is available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation but Christian said other charges are expected.