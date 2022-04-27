PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A man and women are in custody following a shooting and a police chase in Palestine Tuesday night.

Local police released a statement saying officers responded to a shooting at a Jag’s convenience store on Palestine Avenue. While no one was injured, a vehicle and building were both hit by bullets.

Investigators were given a description of the suspect by witnesses, saying he fled in a black sedan. According to the statement, police tried to pull the alleged shooter over, but he tried to evade them.

The shooter, whose name has still not been released, allegedly fired multiple shots at officers during the ensuing chase. A patrol car then rammed into the shooter’s car while on the entrance ramp to Loop 256 and disabled his vehicle, according to the statement.

After “a brief struggle,” the alleged shooter was taken into custody along with a female passenger. They were booked into the Anderson County Jail.

Palestine PD said that no officers were injured in the incident.