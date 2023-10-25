TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Titus County on Tuesday after officials said they attempted to sell stolen materials.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators received information that Troy Blackwell, 50, and Krista Blackwell, 39, were selling suspicious material “that is unique to the oil and gas field production industry and confirmed that this latest and previous sale involved property stolen from XTO.”

XTO is a subsidiary of ExxonMobil and is an oil and natural gas producer.

Both suspects were arrested for felony theft of property while having two or more prior convictions for theft. Their bonds were each set at $8,000, and Krista was additionally booked into the jail on a warrant related to a motion to enforce child support out of Red River County.