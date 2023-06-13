MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The Marshall Police Department arrested two men in connection to the 2022 shooting death of Jerrold Maze Jr., 20, the department announced.

Andrek Jakhob Williams, 21, and Iymahd Nikwane Anderson, 20, both of Marshall, were arrested and charged with murder.

MPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Holland Street on April 4, 2022, for a “trouble unknown” call of a person knocking on a door.

Upon arrival, officers learned that one person was shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, MPD said. Officers found the private vehicle and spoke to the driver who reportedly said that her passenger was shot several times by someone wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.

Maze died from his injuries at the hospital.

An investigation by Marshall Police Department Detectives and the Joint Harrison County

Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force led to the arrests of Williams and Anderson. The Houston Police Department also assisted in the investigation, according to a release.

“It is great to see the cooperation between MPD, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies working together to seek justice for victims of senseless violence,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.