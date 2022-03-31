ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after a deputy allegedly found them to be in possession of stolen guns, a stolen car and multiple narcotics.

On Wednesday at approximately 2 a.m., an Angelina County Sheriff’s deputy was given a tip by a passerby of suspicious activity in a local business parking lot. The deputy promptly responded to the scene, where he found a white Chevrolet Tahoe parked near the business.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he met the man who claimed to be the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Jonathan Edward Brandt. Brandt reportedly told the deputy that the vehicle had broken down and that he and his companion were waiting for help.

A short records check then revealed that Brandt had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was detained. His counterpart, later identified as Lonny Bernal, was in the left rear passenger seat.

After Bernal was removed from the vehicle, officials allegedly found several firearms, along with a large amount of ecstasy, methamphetamine and other pharmaceutical narcotics. Bernal was then detained as officials checked records for the vehicle, revealing that it had been reported as stolen by the Lufkin Police Department.

In addition to the vehicle, at least two of the found firearms were allegedly stolen. The two men were summarily arrested and taken to the Angelina County Jail on multiple charges with additional charges pending.