COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Two women were arrested Tuesday morning in Coffee City during a traffic stop after a search found drug paraphernalia in the car.

According to police, the car was stopped around 11 a.m. on SH 155 after it was seen to have an expired registration. Officials said the officer saw both the driver and their passenger begin to reach around the vehicle while they attempted to stop them.

The driver was seen removing a jacket and stuffing it behind her, according to police. Authorities said a fictitious registration was located and after further investigation the driver, Austyn Uecker, 34 of Chandler, was found to have a warrant for a parole violation.

A probable cause search of the car was conducted and police said they found:

Multiple syringes

A digital scale

A marijuana pipe

Other paraphernalia used for heroin

Uecker was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and on her parole violation warrant. Her passenger Bridget Morgan, 37 of Kilgore, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.