Mugshots of Durrett and Clark, courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking organization in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department conducted a three-month investigation into a suspected drug trafficking organization at a residence on County Road 4303 in Jacksonville.

As a result of that investigation, authorities issued arrest warrants for Drew Clark Sr. and Latona Durrett for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Cherokee County Regional Special Response team, along with Jacksonville and Bullard police, executed a residential search and arrest warrant at the home on CR 4303.

Authorities said Clark and Durrett were arrested without incident and suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, money and firearms were taken from the residence.