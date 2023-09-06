TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Tuesday after investigators in Titus County placed an order for narcotics using Snapchat.

According to the sheriff’s office, they became aware of someone advertising the sale of narcotics through the app, and after a successful sale with investigators, Garrett Lee Phillips, 25, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance.

Officials said investigators then executed a search warrant on his home, located on CR 4840, where nine pounds of suspected marijuana, nine jars of THC wax and 96 THC vape cartridges were seized.

Photo courtesy of the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

During the execution of the warrant, Sandy Padilla, 27, was present and officials said it was determined she also lived there and was placed under arrest for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of marijuana.

After the search warrant, Phillips was additionally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of marijuana. Both were booked into the Titus County Jail.