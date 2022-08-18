HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items.

Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property.

The two were reportedly caught on a game camera stealing a 14 foot utility trailer in the area of Waldron’s Ferry Road, the sheriff’s office said. After the homeowner made a report to the sheriff’s office, officers from the Longview Police Department assigned to the Gregg County CODE unit contacted Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigators because they reportedly located what they believed to be the stolen trailer.

Deputy investigators and CODE officers then went to a residence in Longview to investigate, where they managed to recover the trailer and several other items that were apparently taken from the owner.

The sheriff’s office said that during the recovery, officials also noticed multiple items that reportedly matched the descriptions of a separate theft investigation. Officers also identified and recovered those items as well and felony arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for both Whitehorn and Rosas.

“We are thankful to the Gregg County CODE Unit and the Longview Police Department for their quick assistance. Working together, we were able to locate and return the victim’s stolen property, solve two theft cases, and arrest the individuals responsible for it.” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher