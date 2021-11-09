2 arrested in Henderson after deputies find suspected drugs, child pornography

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people in Henderson were arrested last week for allegedly having child pornography and drugs.

26-year-old Austin Yandle and 23-year-old Sarah Pyron were arrested after Rusk County deputies executed a search warrant on their home at 3957 Highway 79 East.

According to deputies, Yandle was found to be in possession of suspected child pornography and in possession of suspected controlled substance psilocybin (magic mushrooms). They said Pyron was found to be in possession of suspected THC-infused material and suspected marijuana.

Both were arrested and booked into the Rusk County Jail.

Yandle was charged with the criminal offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 2 and Promotion of Child Pornography, both of which second-degree felony charges. Pyron was charged with a criminal offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 2, also a second-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Yandle and Pyron were arraigned and have since been released on bond. The arrests are a results of an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.