2 arrested in Henderson County raid after police find illegal games, meth

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on a game room and the residence of the owner Tuesday evening outside of Eustace.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, deputies made two arrests and seized multiple illegal items, including methamphetamine and 35 illegal gambling machines. They did not identify the two suspects.

“It was another successful operation. We’re looking forward to the other game rooms in the area. Hopefully, they will just close down before we get to them because we’re having to do them one at a time, but we’re slowly but surely getting there.” Henderson County Sheriff, Botie Hillhouse

Hillhouse also said that he hopes that other people running these illegal gambling rooms will “get the hint” to shut them down on their own, rather than waiting to get caught. According to Hillhouse, people running these rings are being prosecuted as felony organized crime charges, rather than misdemeanor gambling charges.