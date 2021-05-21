2 arrested in Lufkin after investigation into drug distribution

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Two people were arrested after a long criminal investigation by authorities into drug distribution in Lufkin.

On Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers said they served a search warrant at a house on FM 706.

Deshay Lynn Melton, 19, and Dillon Cody Martinez, 25 were detained this morning and taken to the Angelina County Jail. They are both from Lufkin.

Melton was charged with abandoning or endangering a child, which is a state jail felony.

Martinez was arrested for the manufacture or delivery of a substance in penalty group one. This is a second-degree felony.

Law enforcement are still investigating this case.

