LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Two men were arrested on “numerous” drug charges after reportedly attempting to evade police.

William Kincaide, 55, and Christopher Dolman, 53, were arrested on drug charges after they allegedly evaded a traffic stop in a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

At 1 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer attempted to stop a Mazda sedan traveling 90-100 mph on Frank Avenue after the vehicle had failed to stop at four red lights.

After stopping the vehicle at a home off Berry Road, Kincaide, the driver of the vehicle, was taken into custody.

Dolman, the passenger, ran away and was taken into custody after he was found hiding under a building by officers and an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Officers reportedly found six ounces of methamphetamine, almost an ounce of crack cocaine, a small Listerine bottle of PCP, less than an ounce of ecstasy and 1.26 ounces of marijuana hidden inside of a lunch kit in the car along with a loaded handgun.

Because the drugs were packaged for sale, the men are charged with delivery of meth, cocaine, PCP, ecstasy and marijuana, in addition to evading arrest.