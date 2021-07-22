2 arrested in Nacogdoches after police find guns, drugs in residence

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department arrested two people July 21 after searching their residence and finding drugs and guns.

48-year-old David Ross and 33-year-old Shalada Hurts, both of Nacogdoches, were arrested after Nacogdoches PD searched a residence on a narcotics search warrant.

Police say there were a total of three guns taken during the search of a residence on the 100 block of East Seale Street. One of the guns was previously reported stolen and another gun was found to be an illegal short-barreled firearm.

Officers say they located “a large amount” of money, PCP, Alprazolam, methamphetamines, marijuana and ecstasy in the residence.

Ross was arrested on eight charges including three counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hurts was arrested for resisting arrest and other warrants. Both were taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center for Detention.

Mugshots were not yet available for Hurts and Ross. This story will be updated when they are available.