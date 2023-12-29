PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested earlier this month after a minor was shot in Palestine.

According to Palestine PD, officers responded a call of “shots fired” on Nov. 11 in the area of Tennessee Avenue and W. Carolina Street, and found a young male who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and officials said the minor is expected to recover. According to authorities, search warrants were issued and items seized by detectives at a residence on Tennessee Avenue include:

Two firearms

Drugs

Drug paraphernalia

About $3,400 in cash

Officials said the items were indicative of narcotics trafficking, and after a continued investigation, two people were arrested.

Quavon Adams, 18, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 15, and was released the same day after posting a $75,000. Shabana Lawson, 24, was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence on Dec. 8, and was released later that day after posting a $20,000 bond.