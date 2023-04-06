RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested for multiple charges on Wednesday after the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they were wanted for abuse of a corpse.

Officials said on March 30, a body had been found on CR 169D and the person was believed to have died somewhere else and taken to that location “in an attempt to conceal the cause and location of the death.”

William Welch, 36 of Kilgore, and Stephanie Kravis, 36 of Carthage, were named as persons of interest by the sheriff’s office and on March 31, officials announced warrants had been issued for their arrests.

The sheriff’s office said during the death investigation a search warrant was executed at 626 Layton Street in Kilgore and found suspected meth, fentanyl and other items believed to be relevant to the case.

Welch and Kravis were arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Gregg County Jail for abuse of a corpse, engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of a controlled substance. Their bond has been set at a combined $170,000 each.

“At this time the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the identity of the deceased due to this being an active and ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “The family of the deceased has been notified and are being provided with updates in the case.”