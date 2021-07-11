2 arrested in Van Zandt County for possession of controlled substance

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop.

Lisa Gaye McKibben, 58, of Edgewood and Travis Glenn McKibben, 30, of Canton, were stopped by deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s office in the Myrtle Springs area.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle and upon further investigation, bot Lisa and Travis were booked in the Van Zandt County Jail.

In a statement on Facebook, Sheriff Steve Hendrix said:

“Great work by our deputies. We are targeting this and several other areas of our county at the moment. Drugs are a problem and we are going to make it difficult to sell in Van Zandt County. We will put them in jail or put them out of business. We are just getting started and we are serious.”