2 arrested on theft charges after trying to run from police

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Marshall police have recovered merchandise stolen from a store and made two arrests. They are still looking for a third person believed involved.

Police made the arrests after being told Wednesday three people suspected of stealing things from a business on East End Boulevard left in burgundy Cadillac.

When police saw the vehicle, the driver stopped in the 1400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue and three people got out and ran, a police news release, said.

An off-duty Marshall police officer helped arrest one of the men. A second man was arrested after he was found hiding under a desk in a building.

Police also recovered items stolen from the store.

Jacorvin Taylor, 30, and Terence Turner, 35, both of Shreveport, were charged with engaging in organized activity and booked into Harrison County Jail, police said.

The third person has not been arrested.