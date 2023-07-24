LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects who were allegedly involved in credit card abuse.
Detectives with Longview PD are currently searching for the two pictured suspects for their alleged involvement in credit card abuse cases from May.
“If you know the identity of either suspect, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.“The Longview Police Department