HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating the two suspects after a truck was seen being stolen from a gas station in the video below.

Video Courtesy of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office

Hopkins County authorities said the two suspects are believed to have stolen a white GMC truck from a gas station and burglarized several other vehicles that same night.

On Tuesday, officials said the suspects were seen on more security footage at the Walgreens in Greenville using many of the victims credit cards from the vehicle burglaries.