HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating the two suspects after a truck was seen being stolen from a gas station in the video below.
Hopkins County authorities said the two suspects are believed to have stolen a white GMC truck from a gas station and burglarized several other vehicles that same night.
On Tuesday, officials said the suspects were seen on more security footage at the Walgreens in Greenville using many of the victims credit cards from the vehicle burglaries.
“If you have information on these suspects please contact Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020 to leave your anonymous tip. Remember to lock your doors and report anything you see suspicious.”The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office