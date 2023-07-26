GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two males in reference to several charges.
Gregg County officials said they are searching for the two men pictured above in reference to a burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.
“The pictured suspects appear to be a Hispanic Male and African American Male possible 18 to early 20’s years of age. If you have information regarding the identities of theses suspect’s, please contact Investigator Zach Kaminski at 903-237-2544 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(78678) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.com.“The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office