2 brothers arrested in Lufkin in connection to multiple car burglaries

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Two brothers were detained in Lufkin after one of the men was caught trying to steal a vehicle stereo.

The burglary happened at the Deerwood I Apartments in the 100 block of Champions Drive.

Manuel Rivera, 34, and Miguel Rivera, 26, were arrested around 12:30 a.m. after someone reported that a man was breaking into a Jeep. The two men were also linked to other car burglaries.

Manuel is being charged with two counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, evading arrest, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a vehicle. Miguel is charged with two counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and burglary of a vehicle.

Friday morning, officers found Manuel on the driver’s side of the Jeep with a flashlight.

Then, the police drove towards Manuel, and he ran away so the officer started to chase him and told him to stop running.

The suspect ran across U.S. 59 and went to the Angelina College campus behind the Temple Theater. Later, another officer found Manuel and arrested him.

The suspect was searched and police found items that had been reported as stolen during other vehicle burglaries this week.

The items that were found were cash, three white headphones, one car charger, one black wallet, Ray-Ban sunglasses, two lighters and a black cellphone. Police also found two silver necklaces, two black watches, two knives, cigarette butts, a flashlight, a yellow key chain, a bronze key chain with a pink Hello Kitty house key, an AT&T sim card, assorted scratch-off tickets, assorted coupons, assorted business cards, assorted receipts, a Busykid debit card, a BBVA debit card, and a Venmo debit card.

Manuel also had the drug, K2 in his possession.

The owner of the Jeep also saw that his dash was damaged. His stereo was only connected by a couple of wires.

The owner’s rearview mirror and rosary were also taken. Police found that Manuel had the rosary with him.

Officers later also noticed that Manuel’s phone was ringing constantly. He was getting a call from Miguel.

Law enforcement then thought that another person could be involved in the burglary. The owner of the Jeep said he saw another man in the parking lot who was “acting suspiciously.”

Officers then started looking for another suspect in the parking lot. They noticed a Chevy Impala that matched the description of a car that was a suspect vehicle in other burglaries. Shots were also fired in a previous vehicle break-in.

Police found Miguel inside the vehicle and arrested him.

They also found items that were previously reported as stolen. This included a passport, a driver’s license, a social security card, two toolboxes with tools, multiple debit/credit cards, clothing, purses, wallets, a handbag and paperwork with other people’s names on them.