MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – On July 5 at 9:54 p.m., the Marshall Police Department received a call about a juvenile subject who had been shot at 1706 W. Emory Street.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers found that a 13-year old male suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was then taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd emergency room by private vehicle, according to the Marshall Police Department.

The investigation revealed that allegedly “the juvenile was outside his residence when a red

sedan stopped in front of the home, and a male exited the vehicle’s passenger side.

The male asked the juvenile a couple of questions before he began shooting at him

and the residence,” according to the Marshall Police Department.

Investigators were able to identify Eric Lavigne, 18, of Marshall, and Christiana Whitt, 19, of Henderson, who have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This is a second-degree felony punishable by a minimum of two years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison and/or a fine not to exceed $10,000.