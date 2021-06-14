2 charged with armed robbery of Longview convenience store; 1 still on the run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview police have arrested two people and are looking for a third in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store Saturday morning.

An employee at the EZ Mart, 1920 Judson Road, told police three men robbed the store at gunpoint at 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Police started chasing a car that pulled out of the parking lot. When the car crashed, police arrested two of the three men inside. The third one ran away, said information from the police department.

Police have charged the men, Lamar Jackson Jr., 24, and Andre Mason, 19, both of Shreveport, with aggravated robbery. They are in the Gregg County Jail.

The third man was still on the run, Monday afternoon.

Those who have information are asked to call Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations at 903-237-1110.

