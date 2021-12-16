2 charged with capital murder, accused of burning 20-year-old pregnant woman, Sheryia Grant, in 2016

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Two people were indicted on capital murder charges in connection to the 2016 case of a missing woman from Kilgore.

Allen Lamont Sutton Jr., 33 of Kilgore and Laneshia Lashae Young, 29, were charged by a Smith County grand jury, and they are accused in the death of 20-year-old Sheryia Grant. Grant was reported missing on Aug. 20, 2016. She was eight months pregnant in 2016, and her body was never found.

Sheryia Grant

Sutton and Young were previously arrested and booked into prison after being charged with tampering with evidence.

Around Aug. 20, 2016, Sutton and Young caused Grant’s death by hitting her with a blunt object and setting her on fire with accelerant, according to indictments from Dec. 2. This also resulted in the death of Grant’s unborn baby.

The indictments also said, Sutton and Young possibly were trying to kidnap Grant or commit arson on the woman.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

In March 2017, three people were arrested in connection to the case. Sutton, Young and a juvenile from Arp were charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.