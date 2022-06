SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people turned themselves in to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. They were wanted for prohibited sexual contact, officials said.

Jimmy Moore, 58, and Wanda Moore, 46, received a $300,000 bond and they both posted bond and were released the same day, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Texas law defines this offense as engaging in sexual intercourse or sexual conduct with a relative in their family.