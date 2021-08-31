2 Cherokee County employees arrested for allegedly tampering with government document

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two Cherokee County employees were arrested for allegedly tampering with a government document to gain power of attorney, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Peggy Cornelius and Suijuan Chen are being charged with tampering with a government document and also giving a false statement to peace officers.

The issue did not involve city business, said Dickson.

Cornelius and Chen turned themselves in on Friday and were arrested then.

Cornelius was an administrative assistant for the county judge, and Chen was as an internal auditor.

Dickson mentioned authorities began their investigation on Aug. 23 after a bank notified the sheriff’s office regarding a fraudulent power of attorney.