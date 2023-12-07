DEBERRY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said that on Monday two Chevrolet Corvettes were stolen at gunpoint near Highway 79 North in DeBerry.

The sheriff’s office said that three men allegedly displayed a firearm, forced a woman down to her underwear, zip-tied her hands and then stole the two cars.

Officials responded to the scene and after working with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department, they were able to identify a suspect.

Dasani Dawson, 24, was reportedly wanted for a similar case in Collin County. He was arrested in Shreveport on Thursday for aggravated robbery. According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, a related Shreveport search warrant discovered a stolen vehicle, narcotics, multiple pistols, rifles and the rifle used in the Panola County robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, more arrests are expected and multiple stolen vehicles have been recovered across East Texas, Dallas, Fort Worth and in Louisiana.

Panola County officials believe that this case was targeted and not a random act.