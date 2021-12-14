2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at East Texas apartment complex

Two men were killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex on Monday December 14, 2021.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex in Texarkana Monday night.

Local police were called to The Oaks at Rosehill apartments around 5 p.m. after reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found one victim in the front yard of the apartment. After going inside, they found two other people shot. None of the victims’ names have been released by investigators, but they did say all of them were men.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second died at a local hospital and the third is still in critical condition.

Detectives are still processing the scene and no arrests have been made as of this writing.