LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two people died after a shooting in Longview on Wednesday, said the Longview Police Department.

The incident happened at 1100 Fisher Street around 4:45 p.m. Police received a call, arrived at the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds. One person was found dead at the location and the second person was transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The shooter is still at large. Police said they are looking for a white slender man, who is wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans. They are believed to be driving a 2018 White Ford F-150 with the following Texas license plate: LSL4125.

The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Highway 80 heading towards White Oak.

If anyone sees the man or the vehicle, they should not approach him and call police at 911 or 903-237-1170.

Police shared the following photo of the suspect: