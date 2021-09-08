2 dead in Houston hotel after murder-suicide

HOUSTON (KETK) – A man and woman are dead after a shooting in the lobby of a Houston hotel in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

The shooting was around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in the downtown area.

Chief Troy Finner told our NBC affiliate KPRC that a man in his late 30s shot a woman in her early 20s before turning the gun on himself.

Finner said they arrived separately, but met inside the lobby. They appeared to be having a conversation before the shooting. It is unclear as of this writing how they knew each other and their identities have not yet been released.

Witnesses at the scene immediately began to take cover, thinking that an active shooter was on the loose.

A couple from Virginia told KPRC that they were in the hotel gift shop and had to hide in a storage closet until the all-clear was given.