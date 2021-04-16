2 dead, officer and woman injured after driver opened fire during traffic stop in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – Two people are dead after a San Antonio police officer and a driver exchanged gunfire during a routine traffic stop Friday morning.

According to our NBC-affiliate WOAI, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Westfield and Pinn Road.

Police Chief William McManus said that it started as a routine stop, but it is unclear what initiated it. McManus said that the conversation between the officer and the driver was casual, but at some point, the driver pulled a gun and opened fire.

The officer was injured in his hand, but was able to return fire. He hit the driver as well as a male and female passenger.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Her condition is unknown.

McManus said they are still investigating to see why the driver pulled the gun on the officer.

It is the latest in a string of police shootings across Texas over the past month. Back in late March, DPS trooper Chad Walker was killed during a routine stop. He had previously served in multiple East Texas law enforcement departments.

Last week, an Austin police officer was shot while a DPS officer was injured in Bryan while searching for a man who opened fire in his workplace.

Two days ago, an officer in Burleson was shot early in the morning while making a traffic stop. The suspect in that shooting was captured later in day and identified as Jerry Don Elders.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.