2 East Texas men caught on camera stuffing their pants with items from lingerie store

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police need the public’s help tracking down two men caught on camera stuffing their pants with items from a lingerie store.

The department posted on Facebook that warrants have been issued for James Duppstadt and Joel Maris after they allegedly stole $550 in merchandise from the adult store Cindie’s.

In each instance, the two men “would wait until the employee was helping someone and then start shoving merchandise in their pants.” The thefts were only noticed after the men had left the store and an employee found empty boxes hidden on the shelves.

Maris’ identity was revealed when he went to the counter and paid for an item while having the stolen items in his pants. He had the clerk scan his rewards card, which had all his personal information stored on it. Once they identified Maris, police said it “was almost as easy to figure out who Duppstadt [was].”

Anyone who knows where Duppstadt and Maris may be is urged to call TTPD at 903-798-3116.