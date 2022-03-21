TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas men have been indicted in Smith County from a prostitution bust last fall, according to online judicial records.

45-year-old Richard Bishop and 53-year-old Kenneth Brantley were arrested with five other men back in October 2021 and charged with solicitation of prostitution. The other five suspects were:

47-year-old Rodney Barbee (Tyler)

54-year-old Larry Lacey (Whitehouse)

56-year-old Thomas Scott Griffith (Murchison)

31-year-old Jeramy Stallings (Decatur)

52-year-old Victor Urieta-Luna (Tyler)

The operation was headed by the Department of Public Safety and in coordination with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Lindale Police Department.

The first court dates for both men have not yet been set. The other five suspects have not yet been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.