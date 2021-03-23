2 Gilmer residents face prison time for scheme to take others’ COVID-19 relief money

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people from Gilmer will face time in prison for a scheme to take other people’s money distributed as part of COVID-19 financial assistance, a federal attorney said Tuesday.

Emilee Fenton and Dalton Brewer, both 24, have both pleaded guilty to charges relating to fraudulently taking government money intended to help people struggle financially during the pandemic.

“Economic Impact Payments were designed to reach the most needy, not to line the pockets of criminals. The Eastern District of Texas is committed to fighting fraud and criminal activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Today’s (Tuesday’s) plea is just another example of how our office and our law enforcement partners are holding accountable the wrongdoers who exploit this crisis.”

Fenton and Brewer were indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 19, 2020, and charged with conspiracy to unlawfully transfer, possess, and use a means of identification. Fenton was also charged with theft of government money and aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, from at least November 2019 through June 2020, Brewer and Fenton conspired to steal other people’s identities as part of scheme to get government payments that were not coming to them.

The CARES Act provides emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act authorized over $2 trillion in relief programs, including approximately $560 billion for benefits to individuals. An estimated $300 billion of that was allocated for Economic Impact Payments.

Brewer and Fenton each could face up to 15 years in federal prison.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld.