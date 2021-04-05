2 Henderson residents arrested after law enforcement finds prohibited firearm, drugs during search warrant

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Monday in Henderson after law enforcement officials found guns and drugs while executing a search warrant.

32-year-old Aaron Knight and 34-year-old Natasha Knight of Henderson were arrested at the scene. They are facing felony charges of possession of controlled substances and felony firearms charges.

The Rusk County Sheriff‘s Office conducted a controlled substance distribution and child endangerment investigation in Henderson. They executed a search warrant on the premises and seized the following items:

approximately 14.3 grams of an off-white crystal type substance believed to be meth

2 firearms, one of which was a prohibited short-barreled firearm

THC-infused cannabinoid substance

a powdered substance believed to be DMT

Juveniles found during the search were put into custody of Child Protective Services.