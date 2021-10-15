2 hospitalized after 4th shooting of the week in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two people were hospitalized after a shooting that happened on Thursday morning in Longview.

Longview Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of S. Green St. around 12:31 a.m. When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Longview police said this is still an active investigation.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

This was the fourth shooting that has occurred in Longview in the past five days.

