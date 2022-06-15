HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said.

The suspects were identified as Diamonye Jakeli Payne, a Black man from Dallas, born in 1994 and Aleigha Denise Coble, a white female from Colbert, Oklahoma, born in 2001.

On Monday, deputies received a call about some personal items located on a county road north of Sulfur Springs. They reached the area and located a vehicle that was abandoned, and was believed to be from the Dallas area, officials said.

Authorities said that after conducting further investigation, deputies located a dead man that is believed to be associated with the vehicle and a a victim of homicide.

The victim was identified as Giovanni Alexis Najarro, a Hispanic male from Dallas, born in 1978.

Deputies believe that the incident started in the metroplex and the person and vehicle were left in Hopkins County.